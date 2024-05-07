ADVERTISEMENT

Vittalapur residents boycott Lok Sabha elections demanding justice for death of pregnant woman in community health centre in Karnataka

May 07, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - Koppal

The villagers would come to the polling station and cast their votes only after the transfer or suspension of the doctor who they blamed for the death of a pregnant woman

Kumar Buradikatti
A file photo of an election official holding an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). There are 862 voters in Polling Station No 142 in Vittalapur village in Koppal district of Karnataka. Villagers are refusing to cast their votes. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Residents of Vittalapur village near Tavaragera in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district in Karnataka boycotted the Lok Sabha elections to highlight their protest against the district administration. There are 862 voters in Polling Station No 142 in the village.

A few days ago, a pregnant woman had died at Tavaragera Community Health Centre. The villagers blamed Dr. Kaveri Shavi’s negligence for the death.

When the polling started in the morning on May 7, the villagers collectively decided to keep away from the polling station.

When requested by officials to participate in the election process, the villagers said that they would come to the polling station and cast their votes only after the transfer or suspension of the doctor with immediate effect.

Kushtagi Tahsildar Ravi Angadi, Circle Inspector of Police Yeshwanth Bisnalli, and Police Sub-Inspector Sujata Naik went to the village and tried to convince the agitating villagers to cast their votes. However, the villagers did not budge. They were firm on not participating in the electoral process until they get justice.

