Viral video of BJP’s Hyderabad candidate sparks controversy

April 19, 2024 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

A viral video of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hyderabad Lok Sabha candidate Madhavi Latha mimicking using a bow and arrow near a place of worship was severely criticised for being ‘objectionable’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video clip, which appears to have been shot during Rama Navami on Wednesday, purportedly shows the BJP candidate surrounded by a sea of supporters near Siddi Ambar Bazaar, which leads to Old City of Hyderabad.

The clip, which was widely shared on social media, drew criticism from users who sought action against Ms. Latha. Expressing concern, users urged authorities, including the Election Commission of India and police, to take action against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to X, Ms. Latha said that the video was circulated to “create negativity”. She added that it was incomplete and that she respects all individuals. “It has come to my notice that one video of mine is being circulated on social media to create negativity. I would like to clarify that it’s an incomplete video and because of such a video, if anyone’s sentiments are hurt then I would like to apologise as I respect all individuals,” the post on X reads.

On Thursday, Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, during his door-to-door campaigning, brought up the issue. “Somebody sent me a video which shows the BJP candidate [mimicking] shooting an arrow at a place of worship,” he said, and said that this reveals ‘BJP’s mentality’.

Mr. Owaisi interacted with the media and said that the Election Commission should take up the issue suo motu. He also said that Hyderabad has remained peaceful for over 15 years. “Peace must prevail for Telangana’s prosperity. I earnestly appeal to the people of Telangana and Hyderabad to maintain peace,” he said, and called the video ‘provocative’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.