Villagers drop poll boycott plan after CPI(M) MLA intervenes

April 19, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 08:18 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Residents of Vevayalpatti in Kulathur taluk in Pudukottai district, who had threatened to boycott the election on Friday, gave up the plan and exercised their franchise following the intervention of CPI(M) Gandharvakottai MLA M. Chinnadurai and others.

The villagers had been opposing a private stone quarry at Vevayalpatti in Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency on the grounds that it caused pollution besides leading to depletion of water table. They demanded permanent closure of the quarry.

On Friday, the residents did not go to the booth in the morning. Mr. Chinnadurai and a few of his party members besides DMK Pudukottai north district secretary K.K. Chellapandian held negotiations with them assuring the villagers that the issue would be taken to the notice of the officials again after elections.

They urged the villagers to exercise their democratic right. Following the negotiations, the villagers gave up their boycott call and went to the booth and voted, said the sources.

