ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayendra meets Sumalatha on the eve of her meeting with supporters

March 29, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sumalatha, who wanted BJP to retain Mandya Lok Sabha seat, to announce her final stand after today’s meeting

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra called on MP for Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president B.Y. Vijayendra met Independent Member of Parliament (MP) for Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh at her J.P. Nagar residence here on Friday evening and appealed for her support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes on the eve of the meeting of her supporters convened by Ms. Sumalatha in Mandya on Saturday, to chart her next course of action.

“Ms. Sumalatha Ambareesh has supported the BJP in Parliament. Given that the party’s national leadership has decided to give the Mandya seat to the JD(S) as part of the alliance, it is my duty to meet the incumbent MP and seek her support. I have appealed for her support and assured her that if she supports the NDA candidate now, her future will be bright. We hope there will be a good decision in our favour,” Mr. Vijayendra said after the meeting.

What she is promised

Sources in the party said rehabilitating Ms. Ambareesh either in the Karnataka Legislative Council or in the Rajya Sabha was being discussed, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ms. Ambareesh reiterated that the BJP should have retained the Mandya seat and said she would never leave Mandya. “I have called a meeting of my supporters in Mandya on Saturday. I will announce my stand after the meeting,” she said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US