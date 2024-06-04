Vijayaraghavan is no match for Sreekandan in Palakkad

The voters of Palakkad meted out a heavy blow to the CPI(M) when they elected United Democratic Front (UDF) sitting MP, V.K. Sreekandan over the CPI(M) Polit Bureau member A. Vijayaraghavan by a margin of 75,283 votes.

The CPI(M) was in shock when the results came on Tuesday. It had been confident until the counting began in the morning. A post-poll evaluation had given hopes that Mr. Vijayaraghavan, the lone Polit Bureau member in the fray in Kerala, would pull it off by half a lakh votes.

The results proved that Mr. Vijayaraghavan was no match for Mr. Sreekandan in dealing with people. Mr. Sreekandan had reached every nook and cranny of Palakkad in the last five years. He had a rare knack to connect with the local people wherever he went.

When Mr. Sreekandan secured 4,21,169 votes (40.66 %), Mr. Vijayaraghavan got 3,45,886 votes (33.39 %). In the 2019 elections, Mr. Sreekandan had polled 3,99,274 votes (39.17%) against CPI(M)’s M.B. Rajesh. The CPI(M) incumbent had polled (3,87,637 votes (38%) in the last elections.

The fall of 5% votes from the last elections is likely to pose a major worry for the CPI(M) in Palakkad. LDF circles believe that Mr. Vijayaraghavan is a victim of anti-incumbency factor that swept the elections in favour of the UDF in Kerala.

BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar, who is State general secretary of the party, could not make any perceptible gains in Palakkad. The roadshow conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palakkad on March 19 too did not make an impact for the BJP.

Mr. Krishnakumar polled 2,51,778 votes (24.31%), pocketing an additional 33,222 votes from the last elections. In 2019, Mr. Krishnakumar had got 2,18,556 votes (21.44%). The improvement of 2.87 percentage points in the BJP vote share, however, is not considered a solid one, especially after the hype and flutter created by Mr. Modi’s visit.

The BJP had considered Palakkad as a ‘potential’ constituency. Palakkad Municipality was the first municipal body to have the BJP in power in the State, and the municipality continues to be in the BJP hands.

The Palakkad results disproved the exit polls that predicted the LDF victory.