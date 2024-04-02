ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayaraghavan files nomination; Sreekandan, Radhakrishnan, Sarasu likely on Wednesday

April 02, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 09:38 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

A. Vijayaragavan submitting his nomination as LDF candidate in Palakkad to District Collector S. Chithra at Palakkad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

CPI(M) candidate in Palakkad Lok Sabha constituency A. Vijayaraghavan submitted his nomination to District Collector S. Chithra here on Tuesday. His dummy candidate K.S. Saleekha too submitted her nomination. Both of them submitted three sets of papers.

The last date to submit the nomination is April 4. The other candidates are expected to submit their papers on Wednesday and Thursday. The scrutiny will take place on April 5. Candidates can withdraw the nominations until April 8.

Addressing the media after filing the nominations, Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that the ultimate aim was to dethrone Narendra Modi at the Centre. “Gaining maximum number of seats from Kerala is the need of the hour,” he said.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan said that Palakkad had a deeper influence for the LDF candidate. He reached the Collectorate along with CPI(M) Central Committee member A.K. Balan; Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh; CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu; State committee members N.N. Krishnadas, K.S. Saleekha, and A. Prabhakaran, MLA; CPI district secretary Suresh Raj; and Janata Dal (S) State general secretary Murukadas Viswanathan.

United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate V.K. Sreekandan is expected to file his nomination on Wednesday afternoon. BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar is likely to submit his nomination on Thursday.

K. Radhakrishnan, the LDF candidate in Alathur and T.N. Sarasu, the BJP candidate, will file their nomination before the Additional District Magistrate here on Wednesday. Ramya Haridas, the UDF candidate, is likely to file her papers on Thursday.

