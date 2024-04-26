GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijaya Sai takes ‘missing details’ in opponent Vemireddy’s nomination to RO’s notice, insists he is ineligible to contest

The TDP candidate from Nellore Lok Sabha constituency did not mention the details of his investments and assets in his affidavit, and had undertaken works in the government sector, alleges the YSRCP contestant; the District Election Officer dismisses his complaint

April 26, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated April 27, 2024 08:01 am IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy tries his hand at driving an auto-rickshaw while campaigning in Nellore city on Friday.

YSRCP Nellore Lok Sabha candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy tries his hand at driving an auto-rickshaw while campaigning in Nellore city on Friday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Nellore Lok Sabha constituency candidate V. Vijaya Sai Reddy took exception to certain “missing details” in the nomination set filed by his opponent and TDP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, giving tense moments during the scrutiny phase of nominations on Friday.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy approached the Returning Officer with a complaint that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy had not mentioned details of his investments and assets in the affidavit submitted by him, apart from concealing details of some assets and shares held in companies in India.

He also mentioned that Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s company had undertaken works in the government sector, making him ineligible to contest the elections.

However, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s complaint was dismissed by the Returning Officer and District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy explained that his objection was raised under Section 9(A), which makes a candidate ineligible if he/she had executed business transactions with government departments and central government-owned corporations. Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy announced to take to legal recourse on the issue.

‘Lame excuses’

Meanwhile, the TDP took exception to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy “picking holes” on trivial grounds.

Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, while addressing the media, ridiculed Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy for giving “lame excuses” and raising triviality to settle scores.

“He is resorting to hair-splitting to get his opponent out of the race even before the election. The objections raised by him are trivial and hence dismissed by the election authorities. This only shows his frustration and immaturity,” Mr. Yadav said.

