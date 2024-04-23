Vijaya Sai Reddy files nomination for Nellore LS seat, thanks Jagan for the opportunity

April 23, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated April 24, 2024 08:22 am IST - NELLORE

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Nellore Lok Sabha constituency V. Vijaya Sai Reddy filed his nomination papers for the closely-watched seat on Tuesday.

After participating in multi-faith prayers and seeking blessings from priests at his office, he took out a grand procession to reach the Collectorate, where he formally submitted the papers to the Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) M. Hari Narayanan.

In a bid to combat the Opposition deeming him as an ‘outsider’, the Rajya Sabha member said that it was a boon to get an opportunity to be elected from one’s home soil. He thanked Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Y.S. Bharathi Reddy for having faith in him and giving him the opportunity.

“From 1952, ten prominent personalities have represented the Nellore parliamentary constituency such as Bezawada Ramachandra Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, among others. It is indeed a great privilege to join this list,” he said.

Reflecting on his Rajya Sabha stint over the past eight years, Mr. Vijaya Sai thanked the party for enabling him to “serve the public” and exuded confidence in now entering the Lok Sabha after winning the Nellore seat.

District party president Beeda Mastan Rao, MLA candidates Adala Prabhakar Reddy (Nellore rural), Ramireddy Pratap Reddy (Kavali) and MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy accompanied him in the procession.

