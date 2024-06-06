Vijaya Prabhakaran puts up a spirited fight against formidable alliance to lose by the lowest margin in Virudhunagar

If one Lok Sabha constituency in Tamil Nadu saw a truly see-saw battle till the last moment, it was Virudhunagar, the new-found “star constituency” .

ADVERTISEMENT

The constituency — where two-time Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore faced two political novices, yet familiar faces: V. Vijaya Prabhakaran (DMDK), son of actor-politician Vijayakant, and actor-cum-producer Radikaa Sarathkumar (BJP) — saw a nail-biting finish.

The electoral fortunes of Mr. Tagore and Mr. Prabhakaran kept swinging all through the day. Eventually, the former won by 4,379 votes, the lowest margin of victory in this election in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the candidates were announced, the leaders and functionaries of all constituents of the DMK-led alliance were confident of a cakewalk for Mr. Tagore. The BJP leaders claimed that the contest boiled down to one between the Congress and BJP candidates.

However, riding on a sympathy wave in his native constituency after his philanthropist father’s death late last year and the support of the AIADMK, Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran emerged as a stronger contender, pushing Ms. Sarathkumar to the third slot.

“We left no stones unturned in all the six Assembly segments. With full cooperation from the candidate, the campaign went on in full swing in every nook and corner,” AIADMK leader K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said. “We sought votes in the name of our leaders M.G. Ramachandran, Jayalalithaa, and Vijayakanth,” he added. However, he said., the spirited battle was lost because of the money power of the DMK-led alliance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior DMDK leader Alagarsamy said people responded to their appeal to give an opportunity to the young candidate. “We are dejected with the result,” he added.

A Congress leader conceded that they failed to see such a change on the ground during the campaign. “We knew the margin of victory will fall slightly from the figure of the last election, but did not imagine that the fight would go right down to the wire,” he added.

An AIADMK functionary said that a last-minute social media campaign on caste lines against AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami affected the chances of Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran. Mr. Tagore, he said, won on the strength of the formidable alliance put together by the DMK.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DMDK workers saw Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran as the face of their leadership. Videos showing Vijayakant’s philanthropic side had gone viral and the candidate’s resemblance to his father had caught the imagination of the voters, especially the women,” he added.

While the outcome had been detrimined by voters from the Tirupparankundram and Tirumangalam Assembly seats in the three elections, Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran got massive support from Tirumangalam (additional 10,004 votes) and Aruppukottai (a margin of 12,278 votes). Even in the postal votes, he got an additional 254 votes.

However, the Sivakasi Assembly segment (a margin of 13,850 votes) gave a boost to Mr. Tagore, with Sattur, Virudhunagar, and Tirupparankundram standing him in good stead. Mr. Tagore’s chemistry with the leaders of the alliance finally broke the back of Mr. Vijaya Prabhakaran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.