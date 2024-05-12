Vigil mounted at inter-State and inter-district border check posts in Peddapalli ahead of polling day

As many as 16 polling locations in Ramagundam Police Commissionerate limits of the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency have been identified as ‘sensitive’ due to their location in the Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas and 76 as ‘critical’, the police said.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements for all the 905 polling locations (1568 polling stations) with a special focus on the ‘critical’ and ‘sensitive’ polling locations to ensure smooth conduct of elections on May 13.

Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been deployed to bolster security arrangements for peaceful polling on Monday.

Vigil has been mounted at the inter-Sstate border check post at Rapanpalli village in Mancherial district bordering Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district and other inter-district check posts ahead of Monday’s Lok Sabha elections.

