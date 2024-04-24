GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vibrant roadshows mark culmination of campaign in Kasaragod

April 24, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

The Lok Sabha election fervour reached new heights as M.V. Balakrishnan the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Kasaragod constituency, kicked off ‘Kottikalasam’, or the final lap of the campaign, with a spirited roadshow.

Beginning from Hosangady on Wednesday morning, the procession traversed through seven constituencies, culminating in a grand finale at Payyannur.

Mr. Balakrishnan, greeted by enthusiastic supporters lining the streets, led the procession from an open vehicle. The roadshow saw a remarkable turnout of well-wishers, with locals thronging the route to extend their greetings.

The candidate addressed crowds at various reception points. Fireworks and musical performances added colour to the event.

Curtains down on campaigning, countdown to polling begins in Kerala

The evening spectacle at Payyannur was nothing short of spectacular, as the candidate was paraded through the city’s streets in an open vehicle, accompanied by ‘Shingari melam’ and Nashik Band performances. The rally featured a plethora of party flags, colourful balloons, and a towering red flag, captivating the attention of thousands of onlookers and participants.

Leading the charge were prominent LDF leaders including T.I. Madhusudhanan, MLA, C. Krishnan, and P Santhosh. The concluding meeting at the old bus stand area, inaugurated by LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan and presided over by K.V. Babu, saw speeches by candidate M.V. Balakrishnan, former MP P. Karunakaran, C.P. Babu, and V. Narayanan.

Unnithan’s rally garners support

Meanwhile, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Rajmohan Unnithan exhibited formidable support during the culmination of his election campaign. The UDF rally, which commenced from Kalanad and concluded in Kasaragod town, received overwhelming response from the public.

As Unnithan interacted with voters, the rally transformed into a spectacle of fervor, particularly notable in Melparamba and Chemmanad, where crowds gathered to express their solidarity. The candidate’s impassioned speech at the old bus stand in Kasaragod resonated with promises of addressing key issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the establishment of AIIMS in Kasaragod.

Youth League State general secretary P.K. Feroze and other party officials joined the stage, amplifying the fervour with slogans and chants. The campaign concluded with a surge of confidence among UDF workers and leaders, bolstered by the resounding support witnessed during Kottikalasam.

