Very important elections to save democracy, Constitution, play your part: Sonia Gandhi to Delhiites

Updated - May 23, 2024 04:26 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 03:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Sonia Gandhi urges Delhi voters to save democracy by voting for the Congress and INDIA bloc candidates on all 7 seats

PTI

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses the voters of Delhi via a video message. Videograb: PTI

Two days before polling in Delhi, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on May 23 said these are very important elections to save democracy and the Constitution, and urged the people in Delhi to play their part in this fight and make INDIA bloc candidates victorious on all seven seats.

In a video statement, the Congress parliamentary party chief also asserted this Lok Sabha election is being fought on issues such as unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions.

“This is a very important election. This election is an election to save the democracy and Constitution of the country. This election is being fought on issues like unemployment, inflation and attack on constitutional institutions. You have to play your part in this fight,” Ms. Gandhi told the people of Delhi in her message.

May 23 is the last day of campaigning in the city. Delhi will go to polls on May 25 and the results will be announced on June 4.

Handing over my son, he won’t disappoint you, Sonia Gandhi in emotional appeal in Rae Bareli rally

“Your every vote will create employment, reduce inflation, empower women and create an India of equality with a bright future. I appeal to you to make the candidates of Congress and INDIA coalition victorious on all the seven seats of Delhi with a big margin,” she said.

