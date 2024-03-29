Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha supports demand for replacing BJP Dharwad candidate

March 29, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Close on the heels of Sri Dingaleshwar Swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar Mutt and other Veerashaiva Lingayat seers holding a meeting in Hubballi demanding a change in candidature in Dharwad Lok Sabha Constituency where Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has been fielded, the Dharwad district unit of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has extended support to the demand.

The Lingayat leaders and office-bearers of Dharwad district unit of the mahasabha, including Eshwarchandra Hosamani and Viranna Yalalli, and others told presspersons in Dharwad on Thursday that they fully supported the demand of Sri Dingaleshwar Swami on giving BJP ticket to a Veerashaiva Lingayat leader instead of Mr. Joshi.

Mr. Hosamani said that Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency has the highest number of Lingayat voters and none of the parties have given ticket to a leader from the community.

The BJP has given ticket to the same leader four times in a row and they will urge the party to field a Veerashaiva Lingayat leader this time, he said.

Mr. Hosamani said that there is truth in what Sri Dingaleshwar Swami said about ill-treatment and suppression of Lingayat leaders in the last few years and they will fully agree with him. At least now, the BJP should wake up and put a full stop to efforts at snubbing the community, he added.

Mr. Yalalli said that it is regrettable that despite being the largest community in the constituency, Veerashaiva Lingayats have been neglected by the BJP. He said that they are expecting that a leader from the community will be given ticket and as it has not been done, they are raising their voice now.

And, in the coming days, they will visit villages to sensitise the community members on the issue, he added.

Secretary of the mahasabha Siddanna Kambar and others said they will support the seer’s demand.

Different statements

Meanwhile, in an interesting development, seer of Murugha Mutt in Dharwad Sri Mallikarjun Swami issued two different statements on the issue.

On Thursday night, Mallikarjun Swami issued a statement distancing himself from the statement of Sri Dingaleshwar Swami saying that he did not agree with what the seer told during the press conference. The video of him issuing the statement went viral subsequently.

However, on Friday, Sri Mallikarjun Swami released another video saying that he is withdrawing his Thursday statement which he said was filmed after bringing pressure to bear on him.

In the video clip released on Friday, Sri Mallikarjun Swami is seen reading out from his statement that he stood by the decision taken during the meeting of the seers.

“On Thursday, a few people came to me seeking that I issue a press release, while I was not feeling well. These people themselves got the statement written and made him to read it out. In the interest of the community, I withdraw my statement now,” he has said in the latest video.