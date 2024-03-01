GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VBA ready to contest 46 seats: Prakash Ambedkar

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha

March 01, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference, in Nagpur on Friday.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference, in Nagpur on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on March 1 expressed confidence that his party could independently secure at least six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming polls.

Speaking in Nagpur, the Dalit leader mentioned his party’s readiness to field 46 candidates if the alliance with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) doesn’t materialise and also highlighted a seat-sharing tussle between MVA’s constituents, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress.

Also Read | MVA says discussions complete on all 48 seats in Maharashtra

With 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 MPs to Lok Sabha.

“Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have a tussle over seat sharing and we [VBA] are still outsiders. Our discussion will begin once they sort out the issue. However, the VBA can independently win at least six Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra and is ready to field its candidate on 46 Lok Sabha seats if the alliance does not work out,” he said.

Regarding the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat, Mr. Ambedkar deemed it the “easiest” provided it is contested effectively.

