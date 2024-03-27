Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar announces alliance with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange

March 27, 2024 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar springs a surprise, announces a new alliance with Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil after meeting with the latter in Jalna on March 27. The VBA will not be allying with the tripartite Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha election live updates | Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA exits MVA alliance, to tie up with Maratha quota activist Jarange

While announcing the names of seven VBA candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha division that go to polls in the first phase of the general election, Mr. Ambedkar, however, said his party would support the Congress’ candidate for the Nagpur lok sabha seat

