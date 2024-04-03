ADVERTISEMENT

Vaiko says Hindutva forces need to be defeated

April 03, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MDMK general secretary Vaiko along with DMK south Chennai candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian at an election meeting in Saidapet on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

The Hindutva forces need to be defeated and a huge wave is set to sweep the INDIA alliance at the Centre, said MDMK general secretary Vaiko.

Addressing an election meeting canvassing for DMK candidate Thamizhachi Thangapandian, who is contesting from Chennai South constituency in Saidapet, he lambasted the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Vaiko stated that until a few years ago he had high regard for Prime Minister Modi but people should ensure that this would be his last election. “The BJP leader had announced that he would end Dravidian government in Tamil Nadu. People have to take a vow to defeat the BJP in this election,” he thundered.

The Dravidian model administration by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had become a model even for foreign nations. The Canadian government had started implementing the breakfast scheme for schoolchildren, he said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramaniam highlighted the various civic development works being executed in Saidapet constituency including the construction of a flyover on Anna Salai from Saidapet to DMS to ease traffic congestion. 

Ms. Thangapandian thanked MDMK leader Vaiko for participating in the public meeting to campaign for her. MDMK leader Mallai Sathya also spoke on the occasion.

