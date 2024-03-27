Vadakara to test if political violence remains a poll plank 

March 27, 2024 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - Kozhikode

Veteran trade unionist O. Bharathan was the first candidate of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] to get elected as a Lok Sabha MP from Vadakara, in 1996. This time, the challenge before K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) nominee and senior CPI(M) leader, is to reclaim the seat that was once held only by socialists, those with socialist leanings, and Marxists, till the Congress wrested it in 2009.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will indicate if the political reasons that led to Vadakara slip through the LDF’s hold then are relevant even now. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Shafi Parambil, its Palakkad MLA, against Ms. Shailaja, who is also the legislator for Mattannur, and a popular Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate is C.R. Praphul Krishnan, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State president.

The formation of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in 2008 by CPI(M) rebel leader T.P. Chandrasekharan; the breaking away of a Janata Dal faction led by M.P. Veerendra Kumar in 2009; the murder of Chandrasekharan in 2012 by assassins allegedly backed by the CPI(M); and that party’s role in political violence are some of the reasons cited for the defeat of LDF candidates. While it was senior Congress leader Mullappally Ramachandran who won from here in 2009 and 2014, K. Muraleedharan, then Vattiyurkkavu MLA, retained the seat by defeating P. Jayarajan of the CPI(M) in 2019. The RMP had fielded its candidates in 2009 (Chandrasekharan) and 2014 (P. Kumaran Kutty) from here, but the party offered support to the UDF in 2019. The RMP continues to support the UDF. Though Mr. Muraleedharan was expected to seek another term this time, the Congress surprisingly chose Mr. Parambil at the last minute, while shifting the former to Thrissur.

Campaign issues

The UDF camp is again making political violence involving the CPI(M) their main campaign issue, especially in the wake of the recent Kerala High Court sentencing two more leaders from the party in the Chandrasekharan murder case. The alleged anti-people policies of the Union and State governments and the corruption charges against Ms. Shailaja related to COVID time purchases too are being highlighted. However, the LDF camp is banking on Ms. Shailaja’s popularity across various sections of society to make a mark. Both of them are also organising “night marches” against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as well.

History

The Vadakara Lok Sabha seat is spread across Kozhikode and Kannur districts. According to official data updated till January this year, there are 13,71,028 voters in the constituency. The Assembly segments of Vadakara, Kuttiyadi, Nadapuram, Perambra, and Koyilandy in Kozhikode and Thalassery and Koothuparamba are part of it. Except Vadakara, whose MLA is the RMP’s K.K. Rema, Chandrasekharan’s wife, all the other Assembly segments are represented by LDF MLAs. In the 2019 election, Mr. Muraleedharan polled 5,26,755 votes (49.81%) against Mr. Jayarajan who managed to get 4,42,092 votes (41.81%). The NDA’s V.K. Sajeevan polled 80,128 votes (7.58%). Mr. Muraleedharan’s victory margin was 84,663 votes. Mr. Jayarajan had a lead over Mr. Muraleedharan only in Thalassery.

