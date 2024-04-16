GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Vadakara Lok Sabha poll campaign marred by cyberattack, bogus voting charges

CPI(M) files a complaint with the Election Commission against Shafi Parambil, alleging that cyberattacks against K.K. Shailaja is being done with the knowledge of the candidate

April 16, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

PTI

Allegations of cyberattacks and apprehensions about bogus voting have marred campaigning in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency where two sitting MLAs, K.K. Shailaja of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Shafi Parambil of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), are in the fray.

While the CPI(M) alleges that the UDF has launched a vicious cyberattack against Ms. Shailaja, who was also the former Health Minister of the State, the Congress moved the Kerala High Court seeking action to prevent bogus voting in Vadakara in the Lok Sabha elections.

Plaint with EC

The CPI(M) filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Mr. Parambil, alleging that the cyberattack is being done with the knowledge of the candidate and fake campaigns are being conducted by morphing photos and editing conversations.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat condemned “the shameful sexist language” used against Ms. Shailaja. She alleged that it was done by the Congress candidate’s social media team in Vadakara.

“It is an insult to the women of Kerala. The Congress, in its desperation, is resorting to such filthy language against a most respected leader,” she said, urging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to “immediately make a public statement” condemning his candidate’s “sexist and filthy campaign” in the constituency. “Immediate action must be taken against him,” she said.

‘Deploy Central forces’

Meanwhile, in a plea filed before the Kerala High Court, Mr. Parambil said that there should be a situation where one could vote without fear, and demanded that Central forces be deployed in the Vadakara constituency, and the polling process be filmed.

