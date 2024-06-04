June 03, 2024 15:12

What shaped Kumaon region's vote?

In Almora (SC seat), incumbent Ajay Tamta from the BJP fought INC’s Pradeep Tamta for the fifth time since 2002. Also in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party’s Narayan Ram and Bahujan Mukti Party’s Jyoti Prakash Tamta. The constituency was carved in 1952 following a delimitation exercise. This year, Mr. Ajay Tamta has campaigned on the BJP’s delivery of pro-poor schemes which, he said, have benefitted SCs, tribals and Other Backward Castes. Mr. Pradeep Tamta has highlighted caste discrimination and violence against Dalits in the State. The BJP had won the seat in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004, before Congress established dominance for the next decade. In 2014, Mr. Pradeep won by a margin of over 95,000 votes; a lead he extended by 2,30,000 votes in the 2019 elections.

The BJP vs. Congress rivalry scripted the Nainital-Udamsingh Nagar seat as well, with the incumbent Ajay Bhatt fighting Prakash Joshi. The BJP has remained in power since 2014, when BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari defeated K.C. Singh Baba by a margin of over 2,80,000 votes and wrested power. Later, in 2019, Ajay Bhatt of BJP defeated Harish Rawat by a margin of 3,30,000 votes.

Muslim and Silk farmers are a significant voter base in the constituency. The Hindu’s Ishita Mishra reported on discontentment among voters over the BJP’s handling of the farmers’ protest and the government action that resulted in violence in Haldwani.