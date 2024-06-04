GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu
Live

Uttarakhand election results 2024 LIVE updates: Can BJP repeat its sweep once again?

The BJP won all 5 seats in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Published - June 04, 2024 07:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Uttarakhand’s General Election was held in a single poll on April 19, in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Two of the five Lok Sabha seats here — Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Almora — are situated in the Kumaon region. The remaining three — Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, and Garhwal (Pauri) — are in the Garhwal region. The State recorded a voter turnout of 57.22%, less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

General Election 2024: full schedule

The electoral fight was contested between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance, and other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), People’s Party of India (Democratic). The 24-year-old Himalayan State has given back-to-back victories to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

The Ram Mandir and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) might pad up the BJP vote base, despite the legal requirement of registering live-in relationships marked controversy. Climate change and natural disasters swayed voter sentiments, as the Himalayan state grappled with the Joshmath crisis, the 2022 Draupadi Ka Danda avalanche, the 2021 Chamoli floods, and the 2023 tunnel collapse near Barkot. The government’s handling of the farmers’ protests, anger over the Agnipath scheme and the Haldwani violence might also affect the vote share. 

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024

Follow the live updates below

  • June 03, 2024 15:12
    What shaped Kumaon region's vote?

    In Almora (SC seat), incumbent Ajay Tamta from the BJP fought INC’s Pradeep Tamta for the fifth time since 2002. Also in the fray are Bahujan Samaj Party’s Narayan Ram and Bahujan Mukti Party’s Jyoti Prakash Tamta. The constituency was carved in 1952 following a delimitation exercise. This year, Mr. Ajay Tamta has campaigned on the BJP’s delivery of pro-poor schemes which, he said, have benefitted SCs, tribals and Other Backward Castes. Mr. Pradeep Tamta has highlighted caste discrimination and violence against Dalits in the State. The BJP had won the seat in 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004, before Congress established dominance for the next decade. In 2014, Mr. Pradeep won by a margin of over 95,000 votes; a lead he extended by 2,30,000 votes in the 2019 elections. 

    The BJP vs. Congress rivalry scripted the Nainital-Udamsingh Nagar seat as well, with the incumbent Ajay Bhatt fighting Prakash Joshi. The BJP has remained in power since 2014, when BJP’s Bhagat Singh Koshyari defeated K.C. Singh Baba by a margin of over 2,80,000 votes and wrested power. Later, in 2019, Ajay Bhatt of BJP defeated Harish Rawat by a margin of 3,30,000 votes. 

    Muslim and Silk farmers are a significant voter base in the constituency. The Hindu’s Ishita Mishra reported on discontentment among voters over the BJP’s handling of the farmers’ protest and the government action that resulted in violence in Haldwani.

  • June 03, 2024 14:57
    What did Garhwal region vote for?

    The constituency of Haridwar saw a fight between ​BJP’s Trivendra Singh Rawat​ and INC’s ​Virendra Rawat​ (son of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat). The constituency is a blend of upper caste, Scheduled Caste (SC), and Muslim voters. The biggest decline (12.78%) in voter turnout this year was registered in Haridwar. 

    In the snow-clad stretches of Tehri Garhwal, the first woman MP from the State ​Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah​ is pitted against not the Congress’ ​Jot Singh Gunsola​ but rather Bobby Panwar, president of the Uttarakhand Berozgaar Sangh, an association of unemployed persons, who is contesting as an independent candidate and is popular among youth as he promises to fight for education and jobs. 

    Garhwal has BJP’s “back room boy” ​Anil Baluni​ battling INC’s former State chief​ Ganesh Godikyal​. In 2014, B.C. Khanduri wrested this constituency from Satpal Maharaj (Congress); five years later, Tirath Singh Rawat won the elections defeating INC’s Manish Khanduri. Here, resentment has grown over the Agnipath scheme and mishandling of land subsidence in Joshimath. The Congress in its manifesto has promised to squash the defence recruitment scheme if voted to power. Read more about how the ‘fauji vote’ plays an important role in Uttarakhand ​in this report by The Hindu’s Ishita Mishra.

  • June 03, 2024 14:52
    Uttarakhand polls: The key players

    The BJP is eyeing to win all five seats for the third consecutive term. In 2014, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a vote share of 55.9%, which rose to 61.7% in 2019. The BJP has touted as successes its implementation of the controversial Uniform Civil Code and the rescue of 41 trapped workers from the collapsed tunnel in Silkyara.

    Employment, environment, controversial legislations and welfare schemes shaped the electoral agenda in the State. Grievances emerged over the mishandling of the Joshimath crisis and Haldwani violence; the Agnipath defence services recruitment scheme; the handling of the farmers’ protest; violence against marginalised communities. 

    Exit polls predict a clean sweep by the BJP across the five seats.

  • June 03, 2024 14:40
    Countdown: How Uttarakhand voted

    The 24-year-old Himalayan State voted in a single phase on April 19 to elect members to five Lok Sabha seats. Two seats (Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar and Almora) are situated in the Kumaon region, whereas the remaining three — Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, and Garhwal (Pauri) — are in the Garhwal region.

    The voting percentage was estimated to be 57.22%, less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll. The absolute number of voters fell by 90,000, per Election Commission of India data. Almora had the lowest voter share among the five seats.

    image (1).jpeg

    A newly-wed couple arrive to cast their votes at a polling booth in Pauri Garhwal. Photo Credit: ANI

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Live news

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.