Uttarakhand’s General Election was held in a single poll on April 19, in the first phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. Two of the five Lok Sabha seats here — Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Almora — are situated in the Kumaon region. The remaining three — Haridwar, Tehri Garhwal, and Garhwal (Pauri) — are in the Garhwal region. The State recorded a voter turnout of 57.22%, less than the turnout of 58.01% recorded during the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.General Election 2024: full schedule
The electoral fight was contested between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Indian National Congress (INC) led INDIA alliance, and other parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), People’s Party of India (Democratic). The 24-year-old Himalayan State has given back-to-back victories to the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The Ram Mandir and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) might pad up the BJP vote base, despite the legal requirement of registering live-in relationships marked controversy. Climate change and natural disasters swayed voter sentiments, as the Himalayan state grappled with the Joshmath crisis, the 2022 Draupadi Ka Danda avalanche, the 2021 Chamoli floods, and the 2023 tunnel collapse near Barkot. The government’s handling of the farmers’ protests, anger over the Agnipath scheme and the Haldwani violence might also affect the vote share.Lok Sabha Election Results 2024
