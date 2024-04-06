U.P. foremost battlefield, BJP must win all 80 seats, Yogi tells voters

April 06, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday described the state as the foremost battlefield in the Lok Sabha polls, appealing to voters to make sure that the BJP wins all the 80 seats to fulfil the objective of 400-plus seats in the 2024 election.

Mr. Adityanath, who addressed three rallies in Saharanpur, Bijnor and Nagina, cited the Ram Temple and national security to garner support. He spoke about a recent report that has appeared in a British newspaper on how in 2021-22, terrorists were hounded and killed in Pakistan.

Mr. Adityanath said the message is clear that there is zero tolerance for terrorism and anarchy in India, adding that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will lead the world in dealing with these challenges.

“Prime Minister Modi had assured after the Pulwama incident that the sacrifice of the sons of India will not go in vain. Today, the world is witnessing the power of India who knows how to penetrate into the den of enemies and eliminate them,” said the Chief Minister in Bijnor.

Mr. Adityanath said under Mr. Modi’s leadership, India achieved global recognition and is on the path of rapid development.

“In the past 10 years under Modi ji’s leadership, India gained recognition globally as a frontrunner for its unparalleled infrastructure. It is setting a paradigm of development and welfare programmes for the world to emulate. In this new India, youth are certain of livelihood opportunities and the sanctity of their faith, a departure from previous governments’ anti-poor, anti-youth policies,” Mr. Adityanath said.

Highlighting the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the wait of more than 500 years was over under the BJP rule with the installation of the Ram idol signifying manifestation of India’s faith and well-being of its citizens.

“Our lord Ram after 500 years of struggle finds his abode in the grand temple of Ayodhya. Besides the completion of the monumental temple, the rejuvenation of the ‘panchtirthas’ linked with Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, along with the restoration of Saint Shiromani Guru Ravidas ji’s birthplace in Kashi has also taken place under our rule,” he said.