Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election for 80 constituencies were held in all seven phases, with big players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the fray.

The BJP contested in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with regional parties like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD party. Religious issues like the Ram Temple were big issues for the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

The INDIA bloc was represented by the Samajwadi Party and Congress. It focused on issues such as economic anxiety, farmers’ distress, and alleged erosion of constitutional and democratic institutions during BJP rule with leaders claiming that the 2024 polls were a vote to save Indian democracy which is under grave threat under the BJP dispensation. The Caste Census also dominated INDIA alliance’s pitch.

