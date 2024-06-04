GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results
Uttar Pradesh election results 2024 LIVE updates: All eyes on PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for NDA over INDIA alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:57 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election for 80 constituencies were held in all seven phases, with big players like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the fray. 

The BJP contested in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with regional parties like Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Sonelal), and NISHAD party. Religious issues like the Ram Temple were big issues for the BJP, particularly in Uttar Pradesh. 

The INDIA bloc was represented by the Samajwadi Party and Congress. It focused on issues such as economic anxiety, farmers’ distress, and alleged erosion of constitutional and democratic institutions during BJP rule with leaders claiming that the 2024 polls were a vote to save Indian democracy which is under grave threat under the BJP dispensation. The Caste Census also dominated INDIA alliance’s pitch. 

Follow the live updates below

  • June 04, 2024 07:57
    Akhilesh questions exit poll predictions, says he is confident of INDIA bloc victory

    At a press conference held in Lucknow, Mr. Yadav said the INDIA bloc would register a landslide victory that would be a victory for the country and its people. He said he had got an internal survey done that showed good numbers for the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

  • June 04, 2024 07:56
    Varanasi: Battle for the heart of the ‘eternal city’

    The Varanasi Lok Sabha seat is one of the most important constituencies among the total of 543 parliamentary seats with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming for a third consecutive victory since choosing it as a launchpad in 2014 as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the BJP.

