March 28, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - BENGALURU

Usually, comic books and graphic novels are aimed for entertainment, fun and especially target children. But in the 2024 election season, it is being harnessed for a different purpose.

Author Shantanu Gupta has brought out a graphic novel targeted at voters. The book titled 101 reasons, Why I Will Vote for Modi is published by Itihasa Academy, New Delhi.

The book is designed as a conversation between a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the author. The author, in this mode, takes the reader to people in villages, towns, lanes and bylanes of India, and ends up listing what he calls ‘101 strong reasons’ to vote for Mr. Modi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book uses 10 different popular art styles, and talks about women, healthcare, agriculture, education, armed forces, foreign policy, economy, jobs, infrastructure and cultural fields.

Mr. Gupta claims to have collected most of his stories after ‘directly talking to the beneficiaries of different schemes’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.