Urban voters’ apathy continues to dog Chennai city in Lok Sabha poll

April 19, 2024 11:48 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 07:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The urban voters’ apathy continues in the Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai in the Lok Sabha election, with Chennai Central registering the lowest turnout among 39 constituencies in the State..

Compared to the State average of 69.46%, Chennai Central registered a turnout of 53.91%, while Chennai South registered 54.27%. The turnout in Chennai North was the highest among the three — at 60.13%.

After the Chennai District Election Office conducted 47 different kinds of SVEEP activities to sensitise voters ahead of elections, many booths recorded a marginal increase in turnout. However, the turnout was low in a number of polling booths.

Turnout increased in the last hour in many polling booths. The lowest turnout was registered in segments such as Villivakkam in Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency, Virugambakkam in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency and Kolathur in North Chennai Parliamentary constituency.

The highest turnout in the Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency was registered in Egmore,while Saidapet recorded the highest turnout in South Chennai.

R.K. Nagar segment recorded brisk voting in the Chennai North Parliamentary constituency.

At the close of polls, many wards of the corporation in the Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai registered a low turnout.For instance, ward 104 in Anna Nagar in Villivakkam segment with 47 polling booths in the Central Chennai Parliamentary constituency registered just 49.6% turnout on Friday. Most of the booths in areas, such as Anna Nagar, registered less than 50% turnout while a few booths recorded more than 60%.Chennai Corporation councillor T.V.Shemmozhi saidmanyresidents who own houses in areas such as Anna Nagar have gone to foreign countries for employment and have not been able to visit Chennai to cast their vote.As manyas 72 electors in the booth in the Institute of Mental Health, Kilpauk, voted on Friday. One of the officials at the institute said the electors who receivedtreatment have shownthat they are able to make decisions after the ChennaiDistrict Election Office conducted SVEEP programmes.