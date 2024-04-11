Updated electoral roll for 14 Karnataka constituencies released; a total of 2,88,08,182 are eligible voters

April 11, 2024 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - HUBBALLI

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Wednesday released the updated electoral roll for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka that will go to polls on April 26.

The updated roll is available on the CEO website at https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S10.

As per the updated roll, there are a total of 2,88,08,182 voters in the 14 constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase of elections (first phase in Karnataka). Of them, there are 1,44,17,530 male voters, 1,43,87,585 female voters, and 3,067 voters belonging to the third gender.

Among them, there are 11,160 service voters and 5,99,444 fresh voters in the age group of 18 to 19. There are 2,76,042 people with disabilities and 3,40,856 voters who are above the age of 85. This apart, there are 2,849 overseas voters.

According to the release, 11,160 e-postal ballots for service voters have been transmitted to the record officers concerned.

Seizures so far

As per the release, cases have been booked for violation of the model code of conduct and various articles, including liquor, drugs, and ₹290.08 crore in cash, have been seized by the poll officials.

The flying squads, SSTS, and police authorities have booked 1,505 FIRs with regard to the seizures of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, and freebies, while the Excise Department has booked 1,848 heinous cases, 2,217 cases for breach of license conditions, 112 NDPS, and 10,718 cases under Section 15(a) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965 and seized 1,118 different vehicles.

Poll complaints

As per the release, the Election Commission has received 16,309 calls through the voter helpline. Of them, 16,157 persons sought information, while 17 gave feedback, 17 gave suggestions, and 118 have registered complaints. All these calls have been disposed of.

This apart, through the NGRS portal citizens have registered 15,334 complaints, of which 15,112 have been disposed of.

Through cVigil, the ECI has received 20,360 complaints, a majority of which pertained to posters and banners without permission (12,422), posters without mandatory declaration (938), property defacement (282), money distribution (142), distribution of gifts/coupons (72), campaigning during ban period (37), distribution of liquor (97), vehicle or convoy without permission (56), religious or communal speeches/messages (32) and display of fire arms, intimidation (21).

Among these complaints, 19,265 were found to be correct and action has been taken, the release said.

The ECI has also received complaints through emails (149), letters (488), newspapers (24), TV channels (30) and social media (44). All the 735 complaints have been disposed of, the release said.

Constituency wise voters

As per the updated roll, Udupi Chikkamagaluru constituency has 15,85,162 voters; Hassan 17,36,610; Dakshina Kannada 18,17,603; Chitradurga 18,56,876; Tumakuru 16,61,309; Mandya 17,79,243; Mysuru 20,92,222; Chamarajanagar 17,78,310; Bengaluru Rural 28,02,580; Bengaluru North 32,14,496; Bengaluru Central 24,33,751 Bengaluru South 23,41,759, Chickballapur 19,81,347, and Kolar 17,26,914.