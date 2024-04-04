GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Upcoming polls a great chance to oust BJP: Udhayanidhi

Every vote for the DMK-led alliance and for the INDIA bloc was crucial to drive out the BJP, says Udhayanidhi Stalin while campaigning for Durai Vaiko in Tiruchi

April 04, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated April 05, 2024 07:29 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko at Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi on Thursday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning for MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko at Thiruvanaikoil in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Selva Muthu Kumar

Alleging that the BJP government at the Centre has not done anything for Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin called upon the electorate to oust the present regime headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Campaigning for Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) candidate Durai Vaiko at Thiruvanaikoil in the city, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the BJP government of depriving Tamil Nadu of its due share while allocating funds.  Mr. Modi had been visiting Tamil Nadu multiple times recently only with an eye on the elections, he said and added that the BJP candidates contesting in Tamil Nadu would not be able to even retain their deposit. 

Every vote for the DMK-led alliance in the State and for the INDIA bloc was crucial to drive out the BJP, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said while exhorting the people to ensure an emphatic victory his party and its allies in all the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry.  Mr. Modi had been making empty promises and had not done anything for Tamil Nadu, he alleged.

Listing the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK government since it staged a come back in the 2021 Assembly elections, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin said the free ride in government buses for women in Tamil Nadu was being replicated in Karnataka. Similarly, the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme for schoolchildren was now being replicated in Telangana and Karnataka, he said.

