U.P. known for improved law and order, decisive action against anti-social elements, asserts Yogi

April 13, 2024 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments over the law-and-order situation in the State. The U.P. CM, addressing a rally in Saharanpur, said that the State is now known for taking strict action against rioters and anti-social elements.

“Rioters are hanged upside down and are blasted with chilli powder,” Mr. Adityanath asserted. The U.P. CM, who addressed a rally in support of the BJP’s Saharanpur candidate Raghav Lakhanpal, added that the district was turned into a hotbed of religious fanaticism by previous administrations with chaos and anarchy spread through fatwas.

“Our BJP government has ushered in a riot free U.P., and brought forth a peaceful and harmonious environment by suppressing those who incite riots and enforce curfews. We must not let them thrive again, as they will only provoke further disturbances through caste-based politics. Under the previous governments, anarchy was a daily affair,” Mr. Adityanath alleged.

Saharanpur, a district in western U.P. is a communally sensitive area with roughly 40% Muslim electorate. The Lok Sabha seat is going to vote on April 19, in the first phase.

Comparing U.P. mafia elements to the mythical demon Raktabija, Mr. Adityanath added, “Congress and SP used to capitulate to them [mafia elements], but today some mafias are behind bars, while others have met their fate. Their influence has been completely extinct,” the U.P. CM said. He added that the 2024 Lok Sabha election provides a clear division between two opposing ideologies.

“On the one side are those who aim to create caste divisions, intending of tearing social fabric while on the other are individuals dedicated to nationalism under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, who believe in upholding the country’s respect,” he said.

Highlighting the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the U.P. CM said that the BJP government has not only brought Lord Ram, but also ensures “Ram naam satya” of all those who threaten the safety of women in the State. “The realisation of our long-standing dreams, such as Ramlala participating in Holi festivities in Ayodhya after centuries. These aspirations, once considered distant dreams, have now materialised,” he added.

The back-to-back rallies of Mr. Adityanath and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Saharanpur hold significance amid displeasure expressed by some Rajput organisations over the BJP’s ticket distribution in western U.P. This is particularly important, given that both Mr. Adityanath and Mr. Singh hail from the Rajput community.