United to save Constitution, democracy: Kanhaiya Kumar after meeting Sunita Kejriwal

May 02, 2024 01:16 am | Updated 02:38 am IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar with Sunita Kejriwal during a meeting at the Delhi CM’s residence on Wednesday.

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar with Sunita Kejriwal during a meeting at the Delhi CM’s residence on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress’s North East Delhi candidate Kanhaiya Kumar on Wednesday met Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and said both parties stand united in the fight to “save democracy and Constitution”.

The meeting took place a day after senior leaders of AAP and the Congress held their first campaign strategy meeting after announcing their Lok Sabha alliance in Delhi in February this year.

The meeting sought to send a message that both parties will lead a joint effort against the BJP in the Capital, days after Arvinder Singh Lovely quit as the Delhi Congress chief, which highlighted the resentment within a section of the party over its tie-up with AAP.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Kanhaiya said, “INDIA bloc parties are fighting on all 543 seats. We are united. Whatever strategy is formed, it won’t be for a party or a candidate. It will be for Delhi’s people. It is not a question of making someone a Prime Minister or forming the government of one party.”

United front

Meanwhile, AAP’s Durgesh Pathak said, “Booth-level workers of AAP and Congress will work together to ensure victory at every booth, lane, and mohalla.”

