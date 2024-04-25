GIFT a SubscriptionGift
United Muslim Forum criticizes PM Modi’s ghuspeti remarks

The UMF urged imams to use the Friday sermon to explain the need to improve polling percentages

April 25, 2024 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed

The United Muslim Forum, a body of Muslim faith leaders, on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recentghuspeti (intruder) remarks, and alleged that no other leader in independent India has lied as much as him, and stated that he had not moved out of the 2002 “anti-Muslim” Gujarat riots mindset.

Condemning Mr. Modi’s remarks and describing them as tantamount to insulting the Prime Minister’s office, the UMF stated that “in the history of Independent India, perhaps no other public leader has lied so much” , and claimed that these comments were the Prime Minister’s attempts to antagonise the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes against the Muslims.

The UMF underscored the value of each vote and urged the public to increase the polling percentage. They appealed to the khateebs and imams of masjids to disseminate information about the state of affairs of the country. The UMF requested them to speak about the circumstances the country finds itself in during the Jumma khutba (Friday sermon) and emphasised the need to increase polling percentages.

