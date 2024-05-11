Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur holds ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ in Hamirpur constituency in Himachal Pradesh

Union Sports Minister and Lok Sabha candidate from Hamirpur, Anurag Thakur on May 11 held a ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ and public meetings in his Parliamentary constituency.

Union Minister was seen interacting with the people in his constituency as he sought blessings from senior citizens present during the public meeting. Earlier the day, Mr. Thakur held ‘Kanya Puja’ at his residence before starting the ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’.

Raizada, a former MLA from Una, is pitted against four-time MP and Union Minister Anurag Thakur by the Congress party. Hamirpur will go to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections.

