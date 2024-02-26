ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje says men think that power should always be in their hands

February 26, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Shivamogga

A few people, said to be workers of the BJP, wrote letters to the BJP high command against Shobha Karandlaje

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje speaking in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo

“Men think that power should always rest with them. People with such a mindset resort to ‘Go Back’ campaigns,” said Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje, on February 26, in response to a campaign by a few people, who wrote to the BJP high command against fielding her from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Some people did go-back campaigns in the last election. They are doing it again. I am handling the responsibilities assigned by the party with honesty and commitment. I am confident that the party leadership and seniors will respond to such campaigns,” the Union Minister said.

“The party leadership will investigate who wrote those letters and who posted them. I am confident that the leaders at the Centre will collect all that information,” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, a few people, said to be workers of the BJP, wrote letters to the party high command against Shobha Karandlaje. The campaign is being seen as an attempt by a section within the BJP not in favour of Shobha Karandlaje contesting from the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US