Union Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Ranchi

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow here on May 17 in support of party’s Ranchi candidate Sanjay Seth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting from Indira Chowk of Chutia locality in the Jharkhand capital, the 1.5-km roadshow ended at Swarsati Sishu Mandir.

BJP workers, supporters and local residents gathered in large numbers during the roadshow. Mr. Seth is up against Congress candidate Yashashwini Sahay, daughter of Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah held the roadshow in an open SUV along with Mr. Seth. Local residents stood behind barricades and watched the rally amid heavy deployment of police personnel throughout the route. BJP workers were seen shouting slogans in his support, clicking pictures and recording his video.

Large cutouts and poster-banners were put up across the route. Large number of women were also present, showering flowers on him. Mr. Shah too showered rose petals on the locals.

Mr. Shah arrived in Ranchi after addressing an election rally in Odisha.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in support of Mr. Seth.

The Ranchi Lok Sabha seat is spread across six Assembly segments – Ichagarh, Silli, Khirji, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke. Of the six, four are represented by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and two by the JMM-led grand alliance.

Ranchi will vote in the sixth phase, along with Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seats, on May 25.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.