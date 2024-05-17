GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Union Minister Amit Shah holds roadshow in Ranchi

Elections will be held in Ranchi, Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand on May 25

Published - May 17, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Ranchi

Amit Bhelari
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for Ranchi seat, Sanjay Seth, in the Jharkhand capital on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate for Ranchi seat, Sanjay Seth, in the Jharkhand capital on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah held a roadshow here on May 17 in support of party’s Ranchi candidate Sanjay Seth.

Starting from Indira Chowk of Chutia locality in the Jharkhand capital, the 1.5-km roadshow ended at Swarsati Sishu Mandir.

BJP workers, supporters and local residents gathered in large numbers during the roadshow. Mr. Seth is up against Congress candidate Yashashwini Sahay, daughter of Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay.

Mr. Shah held the roadshow in an open SUV along with Mr. Seth. Local residents stood behind barricades and watched the rally amid heavy deployment of police personnel throughout the route. BJP workers were seen shouting slogans in his support, clicking pictures and recording his video.

Large cutouts and poster-banners were put up across the route. Large number of women were also present, showering flowers on him. Mr. Shah too showered rose petals on the locals.

Artists perform during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's roadshow in Ranchi on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Artists perform during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s roadshow in Ranchi on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Mr. Shah arrived in Ranchi after addressing an election rally in Odisha.

On May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in support of Mr. Seth.

The Ranchi Lok Sabha seat is spread across six Assembly segments – Ichagarh, Silli, Khirji, Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke. Of the six, four are represented by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and two by the JMM-led grand alliance.

Ranchi will vote in the sixth phase, along with Giridih, Dhanbad and Jamshedpur Lok Sabha seats, on May 25.

