April 02, 2024 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who raised a banner of revolt against the BJP in Karnataka, received a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 3. The former minister has been asked to travel to Delhi for consultations.

Mr. Eshwarappa informed mediapersons at his residence in Shivamogga on April 3 that he had received a call in the morning from Mr. Shah who expressed surprise over his decision to contest as an independent candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat. “I have clearly explained to him the reasons that forced me to take this decision. He asked me to come to Delhi. When seniors invite me, I respect them. I will go and meet him on April 3,” he said.

Elaborating on the conversation with Amit Shah, Mr. Eshwarappa said he listed out the reasons for his decision. The BJP in Karnataka had been going the Congress way. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been fighting against the Congress, as that party is in the control of one family. “The same thing is happening in Karnataka. The BJP is in the clutches of one family. My contest is to free the party from one family,” he said.

Also, his contest is to pacify the party workers across Karnataka who are upset over the recent developments in the party. “The people who stood for Hindutva have been sidelined. They have not been given tickets. Leaders from backward classes have not been given opportunities to contest. My contest is to cleanse the party. I will convey these things again on April 3,” he said.

Mr. Eshwarappa exuded confidence that the party’s senior leaders, including Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi, would support his stand.

Replace BJP Karnataka unit president B.Y. Vijayendra

He is ready to bow out of the contest if the BJP’s State unit president, B.Y. Vijayendra is replaced by April 3. “My goal is to cleanse the party. If the party’s State president is replaced, I will not contest. Party workers across Karnataka will get the message that my decision to contest brought about change in Karnataka,” he said.

He reiterated that he would not backtrack on his decision to contest. “I have time and again clarified that even if Amit Shah or Narendra Modi called me, I would explain to them the reasons for my contest and convince them. I will be doing the same now. I will contest,” he said.

