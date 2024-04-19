Union govt. gave grants over ₹1 lakh crore to Dakshina Kannada in the last decade, says BJP MLA

April 19, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 08:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Union government gave grants over ₹1 lakh crore to Dakshina Kannada in the past decade, according to D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, April 19, he said that the Union government gave enough grants for Smart City Projects and AMRUT scheme projects especially for Mangaluru city.

He alleged that the Congress is wrongly projecting some of the Union government projects sanctioned to the State as its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MLA said that the development of Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction railway stations, laying underground drainage pipeline network, drinking water supply projects, waterfront development project, Kadri Park Road development project, port expansion project, construction of flyovers are some of the projects taken up with the grant from the Union government.

He said that the Election Commission has issued a notice to the BJP in connection with seeking votes outside the Saibaba Mandir at Chilimbi on Thursday after Congress workers objected to it. The BJP will reply to it.

The BJP sought vote in a public place and not inside the mandir, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.