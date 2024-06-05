GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Union Cabinet recommends dissolution of 17th Lok Sabha

Updated - June 05, 2024 05:09 pm IST

Published - June 05, 2024 05:00 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
An inside view of the newly constructed Lok Sabha of new Parliament building.

An inside view of the newly constructed Lok Sabha of new Parliament building. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 5 recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, sources said.

Following the meeting at his residence, a day after the general election results, Mr. Modi made the formal recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu and also handed over his resignation, they said.

“The Union Cabinet has recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha,” a top source told PTI.

Prime Minister Modi called on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan and tendered his resignation along with the Union Council of Ministers. The President accepted the resignation and requested the prime minister and the Union Council of Ministers to continue in office till the new Government is formed, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

The election results were also discussed during the Cabinet meeting, sources said, adding the meeting was followed by a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16.

The BJP on its own got 240 seats and the NDA a clear majority in the 543-member house, while the principal opposition party Congress bagged 99 seats.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / government

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.