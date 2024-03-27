Unaccounted cash, drugs, narcotics and precious metals worth ₹38.12 crore seized since March 18

March 27, 2024 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The enforcement agencies of the State and Central Government have intensified searches, checks and raids as part of the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), which has become operational since the announcement of schedule for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth ₹38.12 crore have been seized between March 18 and 24. Of these, cash seizure amounted to ₹9.01 crore and liquor worth ₹3.34 crore was apprehended. The biggest seizure was of narcotics/drugs which amounted to ₹13.66 crore during the one week period.

The enforcement agencies have also seized precious metals like gold, silver and others worth ₹8.14 crore while freebies like laptops, cookers and sarees worth an estimated ₹3.96 crore have also been seized taking the total to ₹38.12 crore.

Officials of the Drugs Control Administration and Prohibition & Excise departments conducted a surprise raid on March 21 and 22 at PSN Medicare Private Limited, a chemical factory at IDA Bollarum in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district manufacturing and exporting to European countries an illicit drug 3-Methylmethcathinone, popularly known as 3-MMC, a prohibited drug listed under Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Officials seized stock of 3-MMC of quantity 90.48 kg worth ₹8.99 crore and arrested its director Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi and others for illicit drug manufacturing and a case was registered under Section 8 (c) r/w 22 (c) of NDPS Act. Likewise, officials raided another company, Vanamali Organics at IDA Mankhal in Maheswaram mandal of Ranga Reddy district for producing 3-MMC prohibited narcotic substance. Methylmethcathinone weighing 11.5 Kg valued at ₹1.13 crore was seized and plant manager K. V. Raja Gopal was arrested.

The Karimnagar police confiscated a huge amount of ₹6.67 crore from Prathima Multiplex at Karimnagar during a raid on March 16. The seizure was made as Multiplex’s General Manager neither showed a document nor provided any information. The cash was being handed over to the Income Tax Department for further action.