UDF’s Anto Antony retains Pathanamthitta by margin of 66,119 votes

Updated - June 04, 2024 09:08 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 09:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
.UDF victory celebration at Pathanamthitta on Tuesday

.UDF victory celebration at Pathanamthitta on Tuesday | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

Dashing the Left Democratic Front’s hopes to consolidate its gains at the grassroots here since 2016, UDF candidate and sitting MP, Anto Antony, won the Pathanamthitta seat by a margin of 66,119 votes.

Of the total 9.21 lakh votes polled in the seat, the winning candidate secured 3.67 lakh votes (39.28%), while CPI(M) leader T.M. Thomas Isaac, the LDF candidate, finished in the second spot with 3.01 lakh (32.79%) votes. In the previous parliamentary election, the LDF candidate, Veena George, had polled 3.35 lakh votes.

Mr. Antony, who has held the seat since 2009, secured leads in six of the seven Assembly segments, with the highest margin of 14,000 in Aranmula. Mr. Isaac, on the other hand, failed to secure a lead even in the core left bastions such as Konni and Aranmula. The UDF’s victory also bucks the trend of the left coalition registering impressive wins in the region during the previous assembly and local body elections.

Following the victory, the UDF workers accorded a rousing reception to Mr.Antony at different locations across the assembly segments here

The BJP, which hoped to build on the sharp surge in its vote share from the previous Lok Sabha elections in 2019, fielded Anil K Antony. Despite a massive campaign led by Narendra Modi, he could not lead in any of the Assembly segments in the constituency. Instead, the BJP’s vote share declined marginally from 29% to 25.49%.

NOTA, which finished in the fourth spot with 8,401 (0.91%) votes, received more votes than the votes received by the remaining candidates in the fray altogether

