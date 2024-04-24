GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

UDF, LDF workers clash in Malappuram

April 24, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers allegedly clashed at a few places in the district as electioneering concluded on Wednesday evening.

In Malappuram town, the police had to use force to disperse UDF and LDF workers as they violated police instructions. Although the UDF and the LDF were given Perinthalmanna and Manjeri roads respectively for their electioneering finale, both fronts converged at Kunnummal Junction and came to near blows. The police had a tough time dispersing the overexcited workers.

At Wandoor, a police officer was injured during a faceoff between UDF and LDF workers. Traffic also came to a halt.

Civil police officer K.M. Abhijit was admitted to hospital with injuries on his head. Although the police had given instructions to both the fronts about the finale, both violated the instructions.

Meanwhile, polling equipment, including electronic voting machines, will be distributed on Thursday morning. Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.