UDF, LDF workers clash in Malappuram

April 24, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) workers allegedly clashed at a few places in the district as electioneering concluded on Wednesday evening.

In Malappuram town, the police had to use force to disperse UDF and LDF workers as they violated police instructions. Although the UDF and the LDF were given Perinthalmanna and Manjeri roads respectively for their electioneering finale, both fronts converged at Kunnummal Junction and came to near blows. The police had a tough time dispersing the overexcited workers.

At Wandoor, a police officer was injured during a faceoff between UDF and LDF workers. Traffic also came to a halt.

Civil police officer K.M. Abhijit was admitted to hospital with injuries on his head. Although the police had given instructions to both the fronts about the finale, both violated the instructions.

Meanwhile, polling equipment, including electronic voting machines, will be distributed on Thursday morning. Polling will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday.