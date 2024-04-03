ADVERTISEMENT

UDF, LDF, NDA candidates file papers in Malappuram, Ponnani

April 03, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Union Muslim League candidates E.T. Mohammed Basheer and Abdussamad Samadani arriving at the district collectorate, Malappuram, to file their nominations along with UDF leaders on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

E.T. Mohammed Basheer and M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates in Malappuram and Ponnani constituencies respectively, filed their nominations here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in Ponnani K.S. Hamza and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Nivedita Subramanian too filed their nominations on Wednesday.

Mr. Basheer and Mr. Samadani arrived at the Collectorate along with several UDF leaders after attending a blessing ceremony at Panakkad. They visited and prayed at the graves of former Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leaders Syed P.M.S.A. Pookoya Thangal, Syed Mohammedali Shihab Thangal, Syed Umerali Shihab Thangal, and Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal at Panakkad.

ADVERTISEMENT

UDF candidate in Malappuram E.T. Mohammed Basheer signing his nomination before District Collector V.R. Vinod on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Kerala Muslim Cultural Committee (KMCC) Muscat committee offered them the deposit amount. The deposit amount was handed over to Mr. Basheer and Mr. Samadani by IUML district president Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal at a function held at Panakkad on Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

LDF candidate in Ponnani K.S. Hamza submitting his nomination to Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Mr. Basheer submitted his papers to District Collector V.R. Vinod, who is the election officer for the Malappuram constituency. Mr. Samadani and his rival candidates in Ponnani, Mr. Hamza and Ms. Subramanian, submitted their nominations to Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan, who is the election officer for the Ponnani constituency.

Mr. Hamza too visited the graves of IUML leaders Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal and Syed P.M.S.A. Pookoya Thangal at Panakkad before proceeding to file his nomination. He said the visit to Thangals’ graves (‘ziyarat’ in common parlance) was personal.

BJP candidate in Ponnani Nivedita Subramanian submitting her nomination to Additional District Magistrate K. Manikandan in Malappuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

LDF and BJP candidates in Malappuram V. Vaseef and M. Abdul Salam had already submitted their nominations. Thursday is the last day to file nominations. Scrutiny will take place on Friday. Candidates can withdraw nominations until April 8. Polling will be held on April 26, and the votes will be counted on June 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US