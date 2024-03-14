UDF campaign yet to gain momentum in Wayanad

March 14, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KALPETTA

Even after Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Annie Raja kicked off her campaign in the Wayanad constituency a fortnight ago, the campaign for the sitting MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is yet to gain momentum in the constituency.

“Ms. Raja kicked off her campaign on March 1 with road shows, and we could complete our first phase of campaign in all the seven Legislative Assembly constituencies under the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency so far,” C.K. Saseendsran, chairman, LDF Wayanad constituency, told The Hindu. Roadshows and constituency-level conventions were held as part of it, he added.

The second phase of the campaign, including booth-level conventions, visits to establishments and institutions, and meeting eminent personalities, will be completed on Friday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate two rallies at Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively in connection with the campaign, Mr. Saseendran said. The third phase, including the grassroots-level campaign, would begin after the rally, he added.

“We expect Mr. Gandhi to reach Wayanad after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by him concludes in Mumbai on March 17 with a rally at Shivaji Park in Maharashtra,” District Congress Committee president N.D. Appachan said. “Our focus is on improving the vote share for Mr. Gandhi. We expect 90% votes as against 84% in the previous election,” he added.

A ‘war room’ had been set up at the DCC office to execute directions from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) headquarters to the booth level for the purpose, he said.

Party workers have almost completed the first phase of the poster campaign. Legislative Assembly constituency-level convention would begin in the district on March 18, and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal would inaugurate it, he said.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A), an ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced its candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale announced the candidature of Nusrat Jahan, national vice president of the RPI(A), in the constituency. However, BJP leaders said they were yet to get an official clarification on it.