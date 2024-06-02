UDF, LDF rubbish exit poll results, BJP sees a political change in Kerala

The United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) have rubbished exit poll reports, which projected significant gains for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. Meanwhile, the BJP leaders said that the poll results would usher in a new era of political re-alignment in the State, sounding the death knell of LDF-UDF revolving door politics.

LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan branded the exit polls as a politically motivated exercise which was carried out without the aid of any scientific findings or ground-level analysis.

“All the exit polls have taken a stand that parrots what the BJP has been claiming about the poll results. That makes it even more suspicious. The BJP has hardly any chance of opening its account in Kerala. The Kerala society, with a highly educated and secular population, does not wish for a communal party to win from here. Considering how the exit polls have been projected, extreme vigil should be maintained during the counting process,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

‘Onus on Pinarayi’

Despite the largely favourable projections for the UDF, Congress leader K. Muraleedharan, who contested from Thrissur, said that the exit polls have got it wrong regarding BJP, which will yet again get zero Lok Sabha seats from the State. He especially refuted the projections for the Thrissur and Attingal, which some pollsters expected the BJP to win.

“The UDF is sure of winning in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate, will end up third. In case he ends up in second place, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would be responsible for it. The BJP can secure second place only with cross voting from the LDF. In all the seven Assembly constituencies in Thrissur, the fight was between the UDF and the LDF,” he said.

Regarding the projections for the Attingal constituency, he said that even Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, the BJP candidate from the constituency, would be surprised by the projection that the BJP would win the seat.

‘INDIA will win all seats’

CPI(M) Central committee member A.K. Balan expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would win all the seats in Kerala. However, if the BJP manages to win a seat, the UDF would be responsible for it.

“Exit polls are untrustworthy. In 2004, most polls projected the NDA to come to power. However, it was the UPA which came to power. The pro-Modi wave of 2019 does not exist now. An anti-Modi verdict will be reflected in the elections. In Kerala, the LDF will have a major win,” he said.

Will better projections: BJP

BJP leader V.Muraleedharan said that the BJP is poised to open its account in Kerala. Votes will flow to the BJP both from the LDF and the UDF. BJP State president K.Surendran went a step further and said that the party would better even the exit poll projections, winning 5 to 6 seats. The BJP stands to gain from the anti-incumbency against the LDF government in the State. The people of Kerala have begun to see BJP as an alternative to the LDF and the UDF, said Mr. Surendran.

