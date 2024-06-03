GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Uddhav Thackeray will join Modi government in 15 days after LS poll results: MLA Ravi Rana

Speaking to reporters in Amaravati on June 2, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati district said he knows the way Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have been speaking about PM Modi.

Updated - June 03, 2024 12:13 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 12:04 pm IST - Amravati (Maharashtra)

PTI
MLA Ravi Rana with Navneet Rana. File

MLA Ravi Rana with Navneet Rana. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Amravati MLA Ravi Rana has claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will join the Modi government in 15 days after the Lok Sabha election results come out on June 4.

Ravi Rana's wife Navneet Rana, the sitting MP from Amravati, contested the Lok Sabha poll from the seat this time on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket. In 2019, Navneet Rana won the Lok Sabha poll from Amravati as an independent candidate.

Not an ‘easy take’ for Navneet Rana in Amravati 

Speaking to reporters in Amaravati on June 2, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati district said he knows the way Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut have been speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I can confidently say that 15 days after Modi ji becomes the Prime Minister again, Uddhav Thackeray will be seen in the Modi government and with Modi ji, because the coming era is of Modi ji and Uddhav Thackeray knows it," Ravi Rana claimed.

“Leaders of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the State should keep blood pressure medicines and doctors with them as many of them will fall sick on June 4, the day of vote counting,” the Yuva Swabhiman Party MLA said. The MVA comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP).

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | It is neck and neck in Maharashtra’s Amravati

The legislator expressed confidence that his wife Navneet Rana will win the Amravati Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than two lakh votes. “Navneet Rana will become MP again as all sections of the society have voted for her in large numbers,” he added.

In Amravati, Navneet Rana was pitted against Congress MLA Balwant Wankhede and Dinesh Bub of the Prahar Janshakti Party. The Rana couple had taken on the MVA government over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in April 2022 when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / election / politics / politics (general) / national politics / Maharashtra / state politics / Mumbai / mumbai

