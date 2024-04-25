ADVERTISEMENT

Uday Srinivas files nomination as JSP’s Kakinada Lok Sabha contestant 

April 25, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau

JSP president Pawan Kalyan, along with party candidate from Kakinada Lok Sabha seat T. Uday Srinivas, in Kakinada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

KAKINADA

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Tangella Uday Srinivas on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Kakinada District Collector J. Nivas as Jana Sena Party contestant from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency.

The JSP fielded the 38-year-old entrepreneur against three-time Congress MP M.M. Pallam Raju and YSRCP’s Ch. Sunil Kumar.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan joined Mr. Uday Srinivas in the nomination rally to extend his support. Thousands of supporters also participated in the nomination rally.

