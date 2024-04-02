GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two companies of CAPF personnel arrive in Perambalur for poll duty

April 02, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 08:16 am IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau
Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi interacting with the Central Armed Police Force personnel on Tuesday.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi interacting with the Central Armed Police Force personnel on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have arrived in Perambalur district in connection with the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on April 19. 

The two companies sent from Odisha reached Perambalur on Monday night.

Perambalur Superintendent of Police C. Shyamala Devi met the CAPF personnel and informed them that arrangements had been made for their stay in Perambalur. Ms. Devi said the CAPF personnel would take out route marches in Perambalur. 

The CAPF personnel would be deployed at five check-posts in Perambalur district to check vehicles.  They are expected to be utilised on the day of polling in polling stations identified as “vulnerable”. 

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.