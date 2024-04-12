Twenty20 in Kerala shuts food security market after poll authorities suspend subsidies till after Lok Sabha elections

April 12, 2024 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - KOCHI

Twenty20 closed down its food security market at Kizhakkambalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on April 12 (Friday) after the district election officer issued an order directing it to suspend all subsidies immediately till the end of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

While the order permitted the market to function, a decision was taken to close it down as the operators found no point in functioning since the 50% subsidy for essential commodities was its highlight.

Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of the Kitex Group-backed political outfit Twenty20, blamed it on the CPI(M) and sarcastically dubbed it as “Vishu kaineettam” from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that amounted to “cruelty towards the people of Kunnathunadu.”

He alleged that the order was based on a complaint by CPI(M) activists and regarded the alleged CPI(M) action as “inhumane and unforgivable.”

Elections were held in 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, and 2021 since the food security market was opened in 2014. However, never before during any of these five elections was a similar order issued, said Mr. Jacob.

He alleged that the instruction from the State Election Commission on April 2 was deliberately delayed by 10 days so as to “stop Twenty20 from seeking legal remedy since courts were on holiday from Friday.”

Earlier, Twenty20 had successfully contested in the Kerala High Court an order issued by the district election authorities to close down the Twenty20 medical store opened as an extension of the food security market on the grounds that the store offering medicines on a discount of up to 80% after the declaration of election amounted to violation of the model code of conduct.

Mr. Jacob said the order to suspend the subsidy at the food security market despite the High Court order on the medical store was “strange.”

“Laws nowhere in the country were being slapped on Twenty20,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, P.V. Sreenijin, CPI(M)’s Kunnathunadu MLA, said that foisting the blame for the action of election authorities on the CPI(M) was politically motivated. “The Election Commission acting on election-related violations is a normal course of action,” he said.

