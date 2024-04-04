Turncoats have undermined BRS: KTR, Harish Rao

April 04, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

BRS working president and former Minister K.T. Rama Rao has accused former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy of being opportunistic and lacking gratitude towards the party that nurtured him. He also flayed Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, who recently defected to the Congress from BRS, and predicted that both would face defeat in the upcoming LS election from Chevella constituency.

Speaking at a party meeting in Vikarabad, as part of the election campaign, on Wednesday, he claimed that both Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy and Mr. Ranjith Reddy had betrayed the BRS that supported their growth.

He also alleged collusion between former Minister Patnam Mahender Reddy and Mr. Ranjith Reddy, accusing them of undermining the BRS. He urged party workers to strive for the victory of party candidate Kasani Gnaneshwar, and criticised leaders from both the Congress and BJP for “cheating the people of Telangana”.

Meanwhile, former Minister T. Harish Rao, while addressing an election preparatory meeting in Bhuvanagiri, expressed confidence in his party’s ability to replicate their 2014 victory in the upcoming elections. He appealed to the party cadre to work hard for 40 days to secure the Bhuvanagiri seat.

Highlighting the ‘failures of the Congress party’ that came to power in December last year, Mr. Harish Rao stated that people have become disillusioned with their unfulfilled election promises. He asserted that the voters are determined to teach the Congress a lesson at the polls.

Regarding recent defections, he termed the turncoats opportunists, and declared that party activists are resolute to defeat such candidates. He endorsed Kyama Mallesh, a veteran leader of the weaker sections, as the ideal candidate for Bhuvanagiri.

He also criticised the Congress for failing to fulfil its election guarantees within the first 100 days of governance. He urged the public to hold the Congress accountable for their unkept promises, particularly in areas such as women’s welfare, farmer benefits, and unemployment relief.

