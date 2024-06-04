GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tripura Lok Sabha election results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting to begin shortly

CPI-M attempts to regain stronghold in Tripura, BJP seeks second term

Updated - June 04, 2024 07:27 am IST

Published - June 04, 2024 07:16 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Polling in the State of Tripura took place in the first and second phases of the Lok Sabha election, on April 19 and April 26 respectively. The total electorate of 28,56,925 voters was divided into two as Tripura West voted in the first phase (with 81.48% voter turnout) and Tripura East voted in the second phase (with 80.36% voter turnout). 

In a first, Bru voters exercised their franchise in the election. Alliances contesting in Tripura include Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- led NDA and Indian National Congress (INC)- led Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). While one candidate from the NDA is from the leading BJP, the other one is from regional party Tipra Motha Party (TMP). In the same way, one INDIA candidate is from the INC and the other one is from Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M). 

Follow the live updates below

  • June 04, 2024 07:20
    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    Good Morning!

    Welcome to The Hindu’s coverage of the Tripura Lok Sabha election results. 

    Voting for the two Lok Sabha seats took place in the first two phases of the general elections.

    Currently both seats of from Tripura -- Tripura East and Tripura West -- are with the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

