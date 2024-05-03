Trinamool Congress turned Hindus into second-class citizens in Bengal: PM Modi

May 03, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Bardhaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flayed the TMC in West Bengal, alleging that it turned Hindus into second-class citizens in the State, where the party "indulges in corruption and politics of appeasement".

Addressing back-to-back election rallies at Bardhaman-Durgapur and Krishnanagar, Mr. Modi also criticised the Trinamool Congress for its “apathy” towards the victims in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, where allegations of sexual abuse against leaders of the ruling party have surfaced.

“The state government, due to its appeasement politics, didn’t touch the main accused in the Sandeshkhali case as his name is Shajahan Sheikh. So many atrocities were committed against women there, and the entire country wanted punishment for the culprits. But, the TMC kept protecting the main accused till the end,” he said.

“Why have Hindus become second-class citizens in Bengal... An MLA of TMC gave a statement recently that they will throw Hindus in the Bhagirathi River. What kind of politics is this? Is appeasement more important than humanity for the TMC?” said Mr. Modi, referring to the reported remarks of TMC MLA Humayun Kabir in Murshidabad district.

On the recent seizure of arms and ammunition from Sandeshkhali during a raid, Mr. Modi wondered whether the weapons were meant for “strengthening democracy” in the state.

The prime minister also alleged that the TMC was opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, owing to its appeasement politics.

“The Congress, TMC and Left parties only believe in the politics of appeasement,” Mr. Modi added.