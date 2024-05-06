ADVERTISEMENT

Trade and workers’ union in Gurugram extend support to Congress’ Raj Babbar

May 06, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - GURUGRAM

Mr. Babbar is caught in a direct contest with Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh

The Hindu Bureau

Raj Babbar. | Photo Credit: -PTI

Several trade and workers’ unions came together to hold a meeting at Mahavir Park on May 5 extending support to Congress’ Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Raj Babbar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accredited Social Health Activists, who had carried several months long agitation last year seeking a hike in wages, and members of the city’s auto-rickshaw union, Haryana roadways employees union, “rehri patri” union and construction workers union were also present at the programme.

Mr. Babbar, who is caught in a direct contest with Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, said lakhs of workers had lost their jobs over the past ten years during the BJP rule, new recruitments were not made and the inflation was on the rise. The former Rajya Sabha MP said that his father was a railway official and he could understand the problems and expectations of the employees and workers.

Dubbed as country’s “automotive hub” besides housing a large number of pharmaceutical and garments units, Gurugram has a considerable number of migrant workers population.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US