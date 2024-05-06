Trade and workers’ union in Gurugram extend support to Congress’ Raj Babbar

May 06, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - GURUGRAM

Several trade and workers’ unions came together to hold a meeting at Mahavir Park on May 5 extending support to Congress’ Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Raj Babbar.

Accredited Social Health Activists, who had carried several months long agitation last year seeking a hike in wages, and members of the city’s auto-rickshaw union, Haryana roadways employees union, “rehri patri” union and construction workers union were also present at the programme.

Mr. Babbar, who is caught in a direct contest with Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, said lakhs of workers had lost their jobs over the past ten years during the BJP rule, new recruitments were not made and the inflation was on the rise. The former Rajya Sabha MP said that his father was a railway official and he could understand the problems and expectations of the employees and workers.

Dubbed as country’s “automotive hub” besides housing a large number of pharmaceutical and garments units, Gurugram has a considerable number of migrant workers population.

