GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Trade and workers’ union in Gurugram extend support to Congress’ Raj Babbar

Mr. Babbar is caught in a direct contest with Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh

May 06, 2024 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau
Raj Babbar.

Raj Babbar. | Photo Credit: -PTI

Several trade and workers’ unions came together to hold a meeting at Mahavir Park on May 5 extending support to Congress’ Gurgaon Lok Sabha candidate Raj Babbar.

Accredited Social Health Activists, who had carried several months long agitation last year seeking a hike in wages, and members of the city’s auto-rickshaw union, Haryana roadways employees union, “rehri patri” union and construction workers union were also present at the programme.

Mr. Babbar, who is caught in a direct contest with Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, said lakhs of workers had lost their jobs over the past ten years during the BJP rule, new recruitments were not made and the inflation was on the rise. The former Rajya Sabha MP said that his father was a railway official and he could understand the problems and expectations of the employees and workers.

Dubbed as country’s “automotive hub” besides housing a large number of pharmaceutical and garments units, Gurugram has a considerable number of migrant workers population.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.